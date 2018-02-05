Nandamuri Balakrishna’s shoulder surgery forces him to take a break from films

Balakrishna undergoes a major shoulder surgery Balakrishna undergoes a major shoulder surgery

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna has been advised about six weeks of rest by the doctors, who conducted a major shoulder surgery on him. The senior actor underwent the operation at a private hospital in Hyderabad recently.

According to reports, Balakrishna suffered the shoulder injury during the shooting of last year’s period film Gauthamiputra Satakarni. He was advised to undergo surgery but due to his professional and political commitments, the actor postponed it on multiple occasions.

While shooting for his new movie, the pain became unbearable, forcing him to let the doctors operate upon his injured shoulder. “The surgery happened on Saturday evening under the supervision of doctors Deepti Nandanreddy and Ashish Babulkar. He has been asked to rest for a few days,” the Hindustan Times quoted a source close to the movie star.

Balakrishna will be taking a break from his shooting commitments. His next project is NTR, which is a biopic on his legendary father Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. NTR was a cultural icon, who has acted in about 300 films in his long and successful career. And he also became the Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh three times. It is, indeed, one of the most expected and exciting projects of the Telugu film industry.

NTR first look poster was unveiled last month on the 22nd death anniversary of the legendary movie actor and political leader. Balakrishna will be playing the titular role in the film, which is helmed by director Teja.

Balakrishna was last seen in Jai Shima, which released on Sankranti.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd