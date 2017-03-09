Nandamuri Balakrishna hits 101 with this collaboration with Puri Jagannadh

Nandamuri Balakrishna has signed his 101st film, expected to be released by September. Nandamuri Balakrishna has signed his 101st film, expected to be released by September.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who had recently announced that he is working on his father NTR’s biopic, has now signed his 101st film. Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni also starring Shriya Saran and Hema Malini received a great response from the audience. In fact, the film is apparently considered a landmark movie in Telegu and also did well at the box office.

After this, the news is that the actor has signed his next film with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh who helmed hit movies such as Businessman and Temper. This is the first time the veteran actor will be seen working with the director and the fans expect something great!

The actor shared this on his Facebook page and said, “2017 started on a great note and it only gets better. Excited to announce my next film with Puri Jagannadh! #NBK101.” According to reports, Balakrishna chose this project because he wanted to work on something different after a historical drama. When he heard the story from the filmmaker, he found exactly what he was looking for, in his next role.

The film bankrolled by Bhavya Creations is expected to hit the screens on September 29, and the first shot clap was done by none other the filmmaker of Baahubali, S S Rajamouli. The photographs were also shared by the actor.

It is speculated that the movie will be shot in Spain, although the leading lady of the film has not been finalised. Director Puri meanwhile is working on his film Rogue starring debutant Ishan and Mannara Chopra. The trailer of Rogue was released recently, and the film is expected to make it to the silver screen by the end of the year.

