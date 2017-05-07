Nakshatram teaser: Sundeep Kishan film promises a formulaic actioner, watch video

Sundeep Kishan’s Nakshatram teaser is out Sundeep Kishan’s Nakshatram teaser is out

The teaser of director Krishna Vamsi’s upcoming multi-starrer film Nakshatram was released on Sunday. The promo video promises to be a full-fledged action thriller. Not just men, but we can also see the female actors doing some impressive stunts. The film follows the struggle of a student, who aspires to become a police officer. Judging by the teaser, the leading man, played by Sundeep Kishan, fails to make a cut in the police recruitment but he doesn’t give up. So he fights the injustice as a cop imposter.

While the action part of the film is promising, Nakshatram still gives the vibe of a deeply formulaic film. It also stars Sai Dharam Tej, Prakash Raj, Pragya Jaiswal, Regina Cassandra and others. It is currently in the post-production stage. The filmmakers had announced that it will hit the screens in May but they are yet to confirm the release date. Nakshatram is produced by K Srinivasulu and S Venugopal.

Actor Shriya Saran has reportedly done an item song in the film. She was last seen in Gopala Gopala and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 100th Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Sundeep Kishan, meanwhile, has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He will team up with Amyra Dastur and Tridha Choudhury for a coming-of-age romantic drama. The actor is expected to undergo a special makeover for the film, which will go on the floors from the end of this month. Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s sister Manjula will direct this film, which will be produced by Gemini Kiran Kumar.

