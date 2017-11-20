NagRGV4: Nagarjuna plays an angry cop in Ram Gopal Varma’s next, see photos

Nagarjuna begins shooting for Ram Gopal Varma’s next Nagarjuna begins shooting for Ram Gopal Varma’s next

With a promise of making a solid comeback, director Ram Gopal Varma began to shoot his next untitled cop film, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role on Monday. The production of the film began at the Anapurna Studios, where the actor-director duo started their maiden collaboration in 1989 with Shiva.

Nagarjuna shared a few stills from the film saying that he is excited beyond he can describe. He wears a serious look on his face brooding and playing with his handgun. In one still, he can also be seen playing with a chain, which seems like an effort to remind us of a favourite scene from Shiva, where Nagarjuna fights with a bicycle chain wrapped around his fist.

“28 years ago a film called shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I’m feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day #NagRGV4 (sic),” Nagarjuna posted on his Twitter page, while sharing the pictures.

The film, which is tentatively called NagRGV4, will be bankrolled by RGV and Sudheer Chandra under R-Company banner. While announcing the film earlier Nagarjuna recalled that when he agreed to do Shiva with RGV 28 years ago, many were shocked. But, “he proved them wrong” adding that a lot of people were happy and shocked this time too.

“Well Nag, it’s a cliche to say I will let my work speak ..But since I tend to over promise and under deliver, first time in my career I will shut up and let the film speak,” wrote RGV responding to Nagarjuna.

28 years ago a film called shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I’m feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day👍 #NagRGV4 pic.twitter.com/LxRnQuO0Hv — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 20, 2017

RGV is in need of a hit film to make a comeback as in the last few years he has failed to create a dent at the box office. His last directorial outing Sarkar 3, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpai, was poorly rated by the critics.

Nevertheless, it seems Nagarjuna and RGV are very confident that they have got a winner in NagRGV4. And in their own words, as a team, they are set to “rock.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd