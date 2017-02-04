Nagarjuna’s Om Namo Venkatesaya gets censor clearance, to release on February 10

Anushka Shetty and Nagarjuna from Om Namo Venkatesaya. (Source: Twitter) Anushka Shetty and Nagarjuna from Om Namo Venkatesaya. (Source: Twitter)

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s next movie Om Namo Venkatesaya with Raghavendra Rao cleared its censor formalities and got a U-certificate. The film is now scheduled to release on February 10 worldwide. The duo’s collaboration gained popularity after delivering devotional films like Annamayya, Sri Ramdasu and Shirdi Sai.



Under Raghavendra Rao’s direction, Nagarjuna’s next film Om Namo Venkatesaya is a devotional film which also features Pragya Jaiswal and Anushka Shetty as female leads. It is based on the story of Hathi Ram Baba, a devotee of Lord Venkateswara. The movie has been bankrolled by Mahesh Reddy under AMR Sai Krupa Entertainments banner.

Reports suggest that the satellite rights of all versions of the film were clinched by ETV for a whopping sum of Rs 12.5 crore. Nagarjuna’s earlier film Annamayya got huge TRPs for the channel too.

The film recently came in the news after a 10-minute clip was leaked by the same gang that had stolen the Baahubali 2 climax war sequence. Reportedly, the flash drive that was seized by the Police also contained moments from ONV. However, the clip wasn’t shared online and the filmmakers could avert the damage.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna had said that he would be busy with his sons after wrapping up Om Namo Venkatesaya. “I will wrap up just one movie this year, Om Namo Venkatesaya, and will be busy producing two pictures with my sons Chaitanya and Akhil,” the actor had said at a press show.

Nagarjuna is also caught up in the shooting of his next film Raju Gaari Gadhi 2, which will release by the end of this year.

