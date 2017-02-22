Nagarjuna’s next horror flick Raju Gari Gadhi 2 starts rolling

Nagarjuna and Seerat Kapoor Nagarjuna and Seerat Kapoor

After a dull start with Om Namo Venkatesaya this year, Nagarjuna joins the sets of his next horror flick Raja Garu Gari 2 under 2. The female lead of the film Seerat Kapoor has shared a picture along with Nag announcing the start of the shoot.

While we are aware that Nagarjuna is getting into the shoes of a completely new character in this next horror thriller, the actor had revealed that he will be seen playing a mentalist or an exorcist, who deals with ghosts, in the film.

“I had a desire to play the character of a mentalist since a long time and I am slowly changing myself for the roles. The bracelet, neck chain and my shoes, all these are a part of my changeover,” Nagarjuna had said.

Anchor-turned-director Ohmkar, who shot to fame after Raju Gari Gadi, is helming the sequel too. While Seerat Kapoor will be seen opposite the star, reports suggest that Samantha would also be seen playing an extended cameo in the film. If reports are to be believed, this will be the second film, after Manam, where Sam and Nag would share screen space.

Apparently, Nagarjuna had signed the project after he asked for a few changes in the script and gave his inputs. The shooting of the film began in the first week of December last year and is expected to hit the screens by the end of 2017. Popular music director S S Thaman was also roped in for scoring the tracks for the film.