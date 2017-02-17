Nagarjuna to play a mentalist in Raju Gari Gadhi 2

Nagarjuna at Raju Gari Gadi 2 launch event in Hyderabad. (Source: Express/file photo) Nagarjuna at Raju Gari Gadi 2 launch event in Hyderabad. (Source: Express/file photo)

While we are aware that Nagarjuna is getting into the shoes of a completely new character in his next horror thriller Raju Gari Gadhi 2, the actor on Monday revealed the suspense around the exact role stating that he will be seen playing a mentalist or an exorcist, who deals with ghosts, in the film.

“I had a desire to play the character of a mentalist since a long time and I am slowly changing myself for the roles. The bracelet, neck chain and my shoes, all these are a part of my changeover,” said Nagarjuna while speaking about his character with Chiranjeevi in a special episode of Meelo Evaro Koteeswaradu.

When asked about how he transforms himself from characters ranging from a “Greekuveeurudu” to a devotee in Annamayya, Nagarjuna said his focus is a trick of his mind. “There runs a track in my head since I start working with a film and a story. With a lot of research, my eyes would notice all that is related to that subject and I get into character eventually,” he added.

Anchor-turned-director Ohmkar, who shot to fame after Raju Gari Gadi, is helming the sequel too. While Seerat Kapoor will be seen opposite the star, reports suggest that Samantha would also be seen playing an extended cameo in the film.

The project was reportedly signed by Nagarjuna after he asked for a few changes in the script and gave his inputs. The shooting of the film began in the first week of December last year and is expected to hit the screens by the end of 2017. Popular music director S S Thaman was also roped in for scoring the tracks for the film.

