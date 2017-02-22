Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni, Shriya Bhupal call off May wedding, end relationship  

Months after their engagement, Nagarjuna’s son Akhil and Shriya Bhupal have called off their wedding. Months after their engagement, Nagarjuna’s son Akhil and Shriya Bhupal have called off their wedding.

Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni’s engagement with fashion designer Shriya Bhupal has reportedly been called off months before their destination wedding in Italy. Shriya is the granddaughter of business tycoon GVK Reddy. The two have been dating for a few years now and got engaged in a private ceremony in 2016 at the GVK House. According to reports, the engagement was called off by Akhil and Shriya while Nagarjuna and GVK Reddy reluctantly gave in. Many in the know said that Nagarjuna and GVK even tried to counsel the young couple but to no avail. According to reports, Akhil and Shriya were supposed to tie the knot in Rome, Italy amidst the presence of over 700 people.

However, families got in touch with the invited guests and asked them to cancel their tickets. While no reason has been forthcoming for the sudden development, those in the know pointed out that all was well until last week. In fact, all the arrangements had been done in Italy, including hotel and travel bookings.

Shriya Bhupal is a fashion designer and granddaughter of industrialist GVK Reddy. Shriya Bhupal is a fashion designer and granddaughter of industrialist GVK Reddy.

“Messages went out last Saturday to guests to cancel their programme. No reason was given. Those who were about to book tickets were advised not to go ahead. Even the tickets booked by both families have been cancelled,” a source told New Indian Express, “It was a last minute decision. All was well until last week.”

Among those who were invited to the wedding of the 22-year-old actor and 26-year-old fashion designer included film actors from Telugu and Tamil industries, Bollywood celebs, prominent politicians and business honchos. It was being touted as the wedding of the year, to be closely followed by the nuptials of Akhil’s brother and Nagarjuna’s other son Naga Chaitanya to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In fact, Shriya and her family were also present when Naga and Samantha got engaged in December last year.

Hyderabad-based fashion designer Shriya Bhupal is the official costume designer for Filmfare South. A Parsons School of Design graduate, Shriya has already worked in Tollywood with Shriya Saran, Kajal Agarwal and Rakul Preet as well as Bollywood beauties such as Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Akhil made his debut in 2015 but his career is yet to take off in the right earnest.

Akhil and Shriya had been seeing each other for almost two years before their engagement. Akhil was dating Shriya since he met her at an event a couple of years back but the couple revealed their relationship to their parents just last year. No official confirmation has come yet.

