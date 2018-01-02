Nagarjuna happy with response to son Akhil Akkineni’s Hello

Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni’s Hello was released on December 22. Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni’s Hello was released on December 22.

Telugu film star Nagarjuna is satisfied and happy about the response of the audience and critics to his son Akhil Akkineni’s movie Hello.

“There was my son’s film Hello and there’s my own film with Ram Gopal Varma,” Nagarjuna said

“For me, my son Akhil’s film was more important than anything else. I’ve never been more nervous about any of my own films. I personally supervised the production and post-production. Though, mind you, I was never on sets while shooting was on. I didn’t need to be.”

“The film was in very capable hands. Our director K Vikram Kumar made our family film Manam, which starred my grandfather, my son Nag Chaitanya and me. So we knew what Vikram could achieve with my younger son. I am glad I trusted Vikram. My faith has paid off.”

Nagarjuna says he is extremely proud of Hello.

“It’s a love story that makes us believe in magic. In any case, isn’t all cinema about believing in magic? The action scenes were devised on a scale never done before. Nowadays, we can’t try to palm off sub-standard stunts, and tacky special effects just because a big name is involved with the project. Audiences want their money’s worth.”

Nagarjuna admits he was nervous about the release of his son’s film.

“Like all fathers, I was eager to see my sons find their place. We did our best with Hello. I am relieved and happy that our efforts paid off.”

Looking back at the year that was, Nagarjuna says it was important for two reasons.

“My elder son Nag Chaitanya got married and my younger son Akhil had his film Hello on release. These events were more important than anything else in my life in 2017.”

Nagarjuna is back with Ram Gopal Varma after three decades. They are collaborating for a film which promises to be as hard-hitting as Shiva.

“We have shot only for a few days and we will return to the film after the year-end holidays. But I must say I am impressed with what we are doing here. Ramu shows the same level of dedication that he did when he made Shiva.”

“I think when a director is in awe of an actor, he tries to do something special with his vision. That’s what Ramu is doing here. I feel our collaboration after so many years is going to be really special.”

