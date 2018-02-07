Nagarjuna shoots for Ram Gopal Varma’s cop movie in Mumbai

Nagarjuna is shooting for Ram Gopal Varma’s untitled cop flick in Mumbai. Nagarjuna is shooting for Ram Gopal Varma’s untitled cop flick in Mumbai.

Nagarjuna is currently shooting for Ram Gopal Varma’s untitled project in Mumbai. Nagarjuna is playing a cop in the film and the actor had shared a picture of him on the sets on Twitter. “Feeling thrilled shooting in Mumbai for @rgvzoomin ‘s Action Film ..We are back again! #NagRgv4 (sic),” he tweeted. And this led to a sweet twitter exchange between the director and the Tollywood star.

Quoting Nagarjuna’s tweet, RGV reminisced about his early days in the industry and about working on the massive hit Shiva. “It was @iamnagarjuna who kick started me with my debut film SHIVA ..and after all these years I really needed a second KICK ON MY BUTT . ..Release Date and title to be announced soon (sic),” RGV tweeted.

In response Nag, in good humour, tweeted, “What are friends for my friend!! Kick ready.” RGV might be eccentric but he sure has a sense of humour and tweeted back saying, “Hey Nag all your fans are anyway waiting to kick me if I don’t deliver a big hit with u …So u please reserve your kicks for the villains in our film and let ur fans reserve their kicks for me (sic).”

See Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma’s recent tweets:

Feeling thrilled shooting in Mumbai for @rgvzoomin ‘s Action Film ..We are back again👍 #NagRgv4 pic.twitter.com/av5JhuoFUg — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 6, 2018

It was @iamnagarjuna who kick started me with my debut film SHIVA ..and after all these years I really needed a second KICK ON MY BUTT . ..Release Date and title to be announced soon http://t.co/BYde3MUIPf — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 6, 2018

What are friends for my friend!! Kick ready😆 👍👍👍 http://t.co/Lpzykszl72 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 6, 2018

Hey Nag all your fans are anyway waiting to kick me if I don’t deliver a big hit with u …So u please reserve your kicks for the villains in our film and let ur fans reserve their kicks for me 😘😘😘😍 http://t.co/vpWZ8W3Asj — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 6, 2018

Recently, RGV has been in the news for all eccentric reasons. The director’s ‘philosophical treatise’ with adult star Mia Malkova raised eyebrows across the industry. RGV’s debut film Shiva with Nagarjuna was a path-breaking film for the Telugu cinema industry, catapulting the director to a different league. The duo further went on to work on Antham and Govinda Govinda, both of which were hits. After around 15 years, Nag and RGV are collaborating again with this untitled cop film.

