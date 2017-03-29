Nagarjuna releases son Naga Chaitanya’s look in his upcoming film Rarandoi Veduka Chudham

Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet starrer Rarandoi Veduka Chudham’s first look released. Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet starrer Rarandoi Veduka Chudham’s first look released.

Rarandoi Veduka Chudham is Naga Chaitanya’s thirteenth film and is helmed by Kalyan Krishna. It also stars Rakul Preet. The movie is produced by Annapurna Studios and two of Naga Chaitanya’s look was released by father-producer Nagarjuna on Ugadi.

Nagarjuna shared the posters on his official Facebook page and said, “Here we go the first look of #NC13!! The 1st one is my choice and the 2nd KalyanKrishnas/#RarandoiVedukaChudham(sic).”

The two looks feature two different sides of Naga Chaitanya’s character — one is of him, looking carefree and about to enjoy a traditional event, and the other is of him where he looks intense, most probably chasing someone or is being chased by someone.

The plot of the movie is kept under wraps and the movie is expected to hit the screens in July 2017. Chai’s recent movie, the Malayalam version of Premam, also starring Shruti Haasan, was trolled on social media for not keeping up with the iconic original movie starring Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and others.

However, the audience took a liking to his role in Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo, which also happens to be a remake of Tamil film, Achcham Yenbathu Madaimaiyada starring Silambarasan and Manjima Mohan. This movie also gave the actor the much-needed break from his boy-next-door roles.

Rakul Preet, the female lead on the other hand, recently launched her own fitness centre in Vizag – the second one, after the in Hyderabad. She is also working on a couple of other Telugu projects — an untitled Boyapati Srinu project and Sambhavami. She was last seen in Winner, also starring Sai Dharam Tej and Jagapati Babu.

