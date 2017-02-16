Nagarjuna, Pragya Jaiswal on the hot seat at Chiranjeevi’s MEK tonight

Chiranjeevi taking a selfie with Nagarjuna and Pragya Jaiswal before the grand show tonight. (Source: Twitter/@Pragya Jaiswal) Chiranjeevi taking a selfie with Nagarjuna and Pragya Jaiswal before the grand show tonight. (Source: Twitter/@Pragya Jaiswal)

For the first time, actor Nagarjuna the host of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu (MEK) – Season 1,2,3; is going to take questions from Chiranjeevi, the current host in the latest edition of the popular quiz show. Nag announced that he, along with his Om Namo Venkatesaya co-star Pragya Jaiswal, will be seen in the show that will be aired at 9:30 pm on Friday.

Though it is not new for celebrities to show up in this show, this is the first such occasion after Chiranjeevi took over as the host of the show. We have observed that celebrities usually win and then donate the money to a charity of their choice.

Chiranjeevi, who was one of the stakeholders in MAA group, was the chief guest at the MAA logo launch event that took place in Hyderabad on Sunday where the actor shared that Nagarjuna was the reason he signed up for the show.

MEK also marks the debut of Chiranjeevi on the small screen. MEK is a popular Telugu TV show that is an adaptation of globally acclaimed show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. It had run in Hindi as Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan as its host.

The earlier three seasons of the show has also seen many popular celebrities like Chiranjeevi himself, Jr NTR, Vidya Balan, Shriya Saran, Naga Chaitanya and Kajal Aggarwal as guests. The new channel association has promised that there will be one celebrity every week in this season as well.

