Officer teaser: RGV’s touch missing in Nagarjuna’s cop film

Nagarjuna’s Officer will hit screens on May 25. Nagarjuna’s Officer will hit screens on May 25.

The teaser of director Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film Officer, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, was unveiled on Monday morning. “I always saw @iamnagarjuna as larger than life intensity personified but having a classical demeanour about him..#Officer is a testimony of that (sic),” tweeted RGV while sharing the teaser.

However, the teaser of Officer neither establishes the story nor the intensity of the character played by Nagarjuna. In fact, the teaser lacks the usual RGV touch in portraying urban violence set in the backdrop of the underworld.

Like many of his gangster films, Officer is also set in Mumbai and Nagarjuna’s character named Shiva, which was also the title of RGV’s debut Telugu film, comes to Mumbai as part of the head of a special investigation team. And he has a young daughter, who is terrified about her dad’s job. There is also a group of gangsters contemplating reasons as to why they should be afraid of the officer hailing from Hyderabad.

Ram Gopal Varma has been claiming that Nagarjuna’s role is the scariest cop ever to appear on Indian celluloid. The teaser leaves us wondering what makes Shiva the police officer so scary. Not a single shot has been included in the teaser that demonstrates the intensity of the character. All we get is a close-up shot of Nagarjuna’s biceps and a bunch of dialogues that serve no purpose. The teaser definitely doesn’t pique our interest.

Watch teaser of Nagarjuna starrer Officer:

I always saw @iamnagarjuna as larger than life intensity personified but having a classical demeanour about him..#Officer is a testimony of that http://t.co/dZtqAtqcTm — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 9, 2018

Enjoyed every minute working with @RGVzoomin for #officer but all things need to end/ take a look at what we did!! #OfficerTeaser 👉👉👉 http://t.co/NBPtBKET30 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 9, 2018

Officer marks the reunion of RGV and Nagarjuna after a gap of more than a decade. RGV made his directorial debut in 1989 with Shiva, which had Nagarjuna in the lead role and became a game changer for both of them.

Ram Gopal Varma is in need of a hit film as in the last few years, he has failed to create a dent at the box office. His last directorial outing Sarkar 3, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee, was panned by critics besides tanking at the box office.

However, RGV and Nagarjuna are very confident that they have got a winner in Officer.

Officer is all set to open in cinemas on May 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd