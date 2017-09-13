Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrates wife Amala’s birthday with a small family get-together, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares video

Nagarjuna Akkineni, Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Amala’s birthday. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Amala’s birthday.

Nagarjuna Akkineni can be called the perfect husband as he treats the woman of his life, Amala, as nothing less than a queen. Well, if you don’t believe us than his posts for the actor’s birthday are a proof. Amala celebrated her birthday on September 12. While fans showered her with love and wishes, Nagarjuna thanked the stars for her existence in his life. Isn’t that too cute? In a post wishing his wife a very happy birthday, Nagarjuna wrote, “I love you sweetheart ❤️I wish for myself many happy returns of today with you😘happy birthday!!” He also shared two pictures in which we can totally sense the kind of relationship the duo share.

Nagarjuna made sure to make Amala’s birthday a memorable affair, and hence arranged a small get-together party where all close relatives and friends were in attendance. Thanks to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, we got a sneak peek into the party. Samantha also shared a picture of her second soulmate, and before you doubt, it is Naga Chaitanya’s pet that she just could not get over.

While Nagarjuna and Amala are perfect icons to look upto, we hope Samantha and Chaitanya too follow suit. Meanwhile, we also have an idea about the kind of relationship Nagarjuna and Samantha share. The two, who will be sharing the screen space in upcoming film Raju Gari Gadhi 2, have often shared conversations with their fans.

Earlier, in an interview, Nagarjuna talking about Samantha’s influence on Naga Chaitanya said, “I can see a stark change in him ever since he has been in a relationship with Samantha. They say that a man realises his potential only after he turns 30. Maybe there could also be another reason.”

I love you sweetheart ❤️I wish for myself many happy returns of today with you😘happy birthday!! pic.twitter.com/1eEFQc2zeW — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 12, 2017

He added, “I have known Samantha for a while now and we became very close during the shoot of Manam. Initially, she used to call me ‘sir’, but now, I’ve convinced her to call me ‘Mama’ (laughs).”

