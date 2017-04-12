Naga Chaitanya’s first film after engagement with Samantha Ruth Prabhu to release in May?

News is abuzz that Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet starrer – Rarandoi Veduka Chudham might release on May 19. News is abuzz that Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet starrer – Rarandoi Veduka Chudham might release on May 19.

The latest news about Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet’s film Rarandoi Veduka Chudham directed by Kalyan Krishna is that it will be released on May 19. This happens to be Naga Chaitanya’s thirteenth film, and will be his first film after getting engaged to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The film’s first look was released by Nagarjuna who also happens to be the producer on Ugadi.

In a recent interview to TOI, Rakul had also confessed that this will be the first film she would play a plot-centric character. She said that both Chai and her character goes hand-in-hand. “The best part is, my character is as important as Naga Chaitanya’s. You can say, they both go hand in hand,” she shared adding, “I play a village girl who is the darling of her family. She’s loveable, simple yet stubborn. It’s such a fantastically written character that when I am playing her on the sets, I often say, ‘God, the shooting for this film should never end’.”

Revealing that Rarandoi Veduka Chudham is a romantic flick, Rakul explained that though her characters in previous movies did have a love angle, but this is the first time the complete plot of her film revolves around her relationship with the male lead. She said, “Everything else is incidental. So in that sense, this is the first time I am doing a proper love story.”

On the work, front, Chai was last seen alongside Shruti Haasan, Anupama Parameswaran and Madonna Sebastian in Premam – Telugu version. This movie, which was remade after the hit Nivin Pauly-starrer was trolled by fans.

