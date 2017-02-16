Naga Chaitanya to debut in Tamil industry

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya

Just a week after announcing his 14th project, Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya is making his Tamil debut with suspense thriller Naragasooran under Karthick Naren’s direction. “Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing a crucial role in the film. Karthick has already narrated the story to the Yem Maya Chesave actor and he loved it,” reported Sify, quoting sources.

While Dhuruvangal 16 director confirmed meeting Arvind Swami to discuss the project, he did not say if the two will be working together. He said on Facebook, “Tried my level best to keep this under the wraps. Yes, met Arvind Swamy sir before a couple of weeks and we discussed a script called ‘Naragasooran’. He is really excited about the script & as a director, I’m very keen to work with him. The discussion is in its early stages. will update once the project goes on paper. Hoping for the best!”

It is also not decided if the film would be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and the shooting of the film is likely to begin from June. Although Chaitanya was seen in a cameo in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2010 romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, this would be his first full-fledged role in Kollywood.

The director did mention that his upcoming film will have lead actors from Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries and will be shot in a stretch of 30 days. The project is said to be produced by a leading director from the Tamil Film Industry.

While director Karthick Naren is riding high on the success of Dhuruvangal 16, which has completed 50 days theatrical run till date, Chaitanya had a great 2016 with films like Premam’s Telugu remake and GVM’s Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo.

Meanwhile, just a week after his engagement, Chaitanya also announced his 14th film with debutant director Krishna Marimuthu. Actor Lavanya Tripathi plays the female lead in this romantic thriller. The regular shooting of the film will begin from February 21. This film will be the second remake of a Malayalam hit for Chaitanya after Premam.

