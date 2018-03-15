Do you know what Savyasachi means? Naga Chaitanya gives us the answer

Naga Chaitanya Savyasachi meaning Naga Chaitanya Savyasachi meaning

Naga Chaitanya’s next is interestingly titled Savyasachi. But do you know what it means? Apparently, the title was the fifth name given to Arjuna, the legendary warrior from the epic Mahabharatha. It suggests ambidexterity and was given to Arjuna as he could handle the bow with equal flair in both hands. Naga Chaitanya’s character will also be ambidextrous in the film hence getting the name. Naga Chaitanya gave the meaning in a tweet, writing, “Just in case you were wondering #SavyaSachi = ambidextrous.”

The first look from the film will be unveiled on Friday by the team. However, a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya’s look for the film was unveiled earlier on his birthday. Sporting an intense look, Naga Chaitanya’s face was bathed in the colours of red and gold. Also, there was another poster where the handsome actor had bows and arrows, but without showing his face to the camera.

Just in case you were wondering #SavyaSachi = ambidextrous pic.twitter.com/eQTD7tgKtK — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 15, 2018

Helmed by director Chandoo Mondeti, Savyasachi will be Naga Chaitanya’s second venture with Chandoo after the hit Premam. The film will also feature R Madhavan and Nidhi Agarwal. Savyasachi will be Madhavan’s first full-fledged role in Telugu cinema. He had earlier played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film Om Shanti.

Chandoo just showed me the 1st look of #Savyasachi and I’m super excited to put it out there .. convinced the team to launch it earlier #SavyasachiFLon16th .. thanks to my entire social media family for keeping the buzz alive .. 16th March it is !!! pic.twitter.com/1o8RIKCbhl — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 14, 2018

This would be Nidhi Agarwal’s debut in Tollywood as well. She made her debut in Bollywood opposite Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael. Bankrolled by Mythri movie makers, the film will have music by MM Keeravani.

