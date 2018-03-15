Latest news

Do you know what Savyasachi means? Naga Chaitanya gives us the answer

Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, Savyasachi will feature Naga Chaitanya, R Madhavan and Nidhi Agarwal. In a tweet, Naga Chaitanya explains what the name means and the connect it has to his character.

Written by Ashameera Aiyappan | Chennai | Published: March 15, 2018 6:18 pm
Naga Chaitanya Savyasachi meaning Naga Chaitanya Savyasachi meaning
Related News

Naga Chaitanya’s next is interestingly titled Savyasachi. But do you know what it means? Apparently, the title was the fifth name given to Arjuna, the legendary warrior from the epic Mahabharatha. It suggests ambidexterity and was given to Arjuna as he could handle the bow with equal flair in both hands. Naga Chaitanya’s character will also be ambidextrous in the film hence getting the name. Naga Chaitanya gave the meaning in a tweet, writing, “Just in case you were wondering #SavyaSachi = ambidextrous.”

The first look from the film will be unveiled on Friday by the team. However, a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya’s look for the film was unveiled earlier on his birthday. Sporting an intense look, Naga Chaitanya’s face was bathed in the colours of red and gold. Also, there was another poster where the handsome actor had bows and arrows, but without showing his face to the camera.

Helmed by director Chandoo Mondeti, Savyasachi will be Naga Chaitanya’s second venture with Chandoo after the hit Premam. The film will also feature R Madhavan and Nidhi Agarwal. Savyasachi will be Madhavan’s first full-fledged role in Telugu cinema. He had earlier played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film Om Shanti.

This would be Nidhi Agarwal’s debut in Tollywood as well. She made her debut in Bollywood opposite Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael. Bankrolled by Mythri movie makers, the film will have music by MM Keeravani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 15: Latest News