Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wedding: We will marry in October and in Hyderabad, confirms Naga

In order to put all the rumours to rest, actor Naga Chaitanya has shared important details regarding his upcoming wedding to his long-time sweetheart, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Talking to the media last night, Chaitanya rubbished the rumours that the couple was planning a destination wedding in Goa.

“We will announce the full details once everything is finalised. But the marriage will take place in October as per our traditions and her family traditions,” he told the media, according to Telugu Cinema report. Speculations were rife that the couple will be flying to Goa in October for the much-awaited wedding of the Telugu film industry. However, the actor confirmed that the wedding will be held in Hyderabad itself.

Chaitanya and Samantha got engaged to each other earlier this year after years of courtship. The couple met on the sets of 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave and instantly hit it off. According to reports, after the wedding, Chaitanya said they have plans to fly to New York as they have made some good memories there while shooting for Ye Maaya Chesave.

Chaitanya is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam. The family entertainer is directed by Kalyan Krishna and is bankrolled by Chaitanya’s star father Nagarjuna Akkineni under his home production banner, Annapurna Studios. Nagarjuna is very much involved with the project, from its production to promotion, in order to ensure the film’s box office success. So much so that he even reportedly asked director Kalyan to re-work on a few scenes as he was not happy with the film’s final cut, which delayed the film’s release date.

Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam will hit the screens worldwide this Friday. Rakul Preet, Jagapathi Babu, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore among others play important roles in the film besides Chaitanya. Composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for the film.

