Naga Chaitanya on engagement with Samantha: ‘An unforgettable night’. Watch video

After more than seven years of courtship, Tollywood’s most loved onscreen pair, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, took their relationship to the next level as they got engaged in a star-studded private ceremony on Sunday. Congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans haven’t stopped pouring in since then.

Although he was late, Chaitanya on Tuesday thanked everyone for their wishes while describing his engagement with Samantha as an unforgettable night. “An unforgettable night .. to a new beginning .. thank you ..my love @Samanthaprabhu2 .. my family and everyone out there for the positivity,” he posted on his Twitter page.

The couple got engaged in a dreamy ceremony in Hyderabad at a convention centre on Sunday. Like a sequence from their 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave, the couple had a double engagement, involving Hindu and Christian traditions.

Chaitanya’s star father Nagarjuna Akkineni was the first one to break the happy news on his Twitter page even as he shared a beautiful picture of the couple. While saying he can’t express his happiness in words, he tweeted,”#Chaisam It’s official now. My mother is my daughter now. Couldn’t be happier!!.”

“Thankyou for all your love . Makes us feel so so special .. thankyou (sic) @chay_akkineni,” Samantha tweeted post her engagement with Chaitanya. While most of the celebrities secretly date their co-stars to avoid media scrutiny and for various other reasons, Chaitanya and Samantha never made a secret of their relationship. The couple, who have been dating each other since 2009, will tie the knot by the end of this year.

An unforgettable night .. to a new beginning .. thank you ..my love @Samanthaprabhu2 .. my family and everyone out there for the positivity pic.twitter.com/xZrsIndEJu — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) January 31, 2017

Traditionally there are no female actors in their family, but Samantha will continue with her acting career after marriage. “I’d love for Samantha to continue acting after our marriage. She has worked hard to achieve her stardom. Unlike me, she had no family empire to back her career in Telugu cinema. She is a first generation actor in her family. Her struggle and success are far more admirable than mine,” Naga had said earlier.

The couple seems to share a great understanding with each other at many levels. Samantha, meanwhile, had said that they helped each other through their previous relationships, saying Chaitanya provides a great moral support to her. But, they don’t really remember who professed love first.

