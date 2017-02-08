Naga Chaitanya-Lavanya Tripathi’s film will be a romantic thriller

Naga Chaitanya to roamnce Lavanya Tripathi in this romantic thriller Naga Chaitanya to roamnce Lavanya Tripathi in this romantic thriller

A week after his engagement, Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is back on the film sets. The actor’s 14th film was launched on Tuesday in ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s presence. “#Nc14 is a go .. exciting times ahead !,” Chaitanya wrote on his Twitter page while sharing pictures from the film launch.

The untitled film will be directed by debutant director Krishna Marimuthu and is bankrolled by Sai Korrapati under Varahi Chalana Chitram banner. The film is said to be a romantic thriller set in Hyderabad.

Actor Lavanya Tripathi plays the female lead in the film. “Super excited to start my next with @chay_akkineni directed by @Krishnammuthu, produced by @VaaraahiCC ..!(sic),” she tweeted. She also joins the unique list of female actors who have had the opportunity to play the onscreen pair for both father and son. Lavanya has played the wife of Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, in last year’s Soggade Chinni Nayana.

The star cast of NC 14 also has Srikanth and Rao Ramesh among others, even as the remaining members of the cast are still being decided. The story is written by David R Nathan, and dialogues by Abburi Ravi. The camera will be handled by Niketh Bommi and music will be composed by Pelli Choopulu fame Vivek Sagar. The regular shooting of the film will begin from February 21.

Last month, Naga Chaitanya got engaged to his long-time sweetheart Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a dreamy ceremony. The couple, who has been dating each other since 2009, is expected to tie the knot by the end of this year.

