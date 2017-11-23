Naga Chaitanya celebrates his birthday with Samantha Akkineni, Savyasachi team. See photos

Naga Chaitanya turns 31 today. Naga Chaitanya turns 31 today.

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya turned a year older on Thursday and he celebrated it with his newlywed wife Samantha Akkineni. His 31st birthday is also special for him as just last month he got married to his longtime celebrity girlfriend in Goa.

Samantha, who is currently shooting for her Tamil film with director Ponram, took the time off to be with her husband. She shared her story of celebrating Chaitanya’s birthday on her Instagram account.

Many celebrities have wished the actor on his birthday. His half-brother Akhil Akkineni called him his favourite person in the world. “Happy birthday to my most fav person in the world! Love you loads my brother be well and stay blessed,” Akhil wrote on his Twitter page.

“Happy birthday little cousin @chay_akkineni (sic),” tweeted Baahubali star Rana Daggubati along with a memorable picture of them together.

“Happy birthday @chay_akkineni , have blessed year ahead :),” tweeted Hansika Motwani.

To celebrate Chaitanya’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Savyasachi also released the motion poster of the film. Naga also celebrated his birthday on the sets of the film with its cast and crew by cutting his birthday cake.

Savyasachi also has Madhavan in an important role. After joining the sets of the upcoming Telugu film, Madhavan said he was blown away by the kind personality of Chaitanya. “Only heard that you are a darling bro but now I know why the whole of south loves you.. your kind generous and a wonderful human being. I can’t wait to work with you and let’s make an outstanding film..and yup my next is a demanding one (sic),” the Vikram Vedha actor heaped praises on Chaitanya.

Welcoming Madhavan onboard, Chaitanya also said he was very excited to work with him. “U have no idea how excited we are to have you on board! Thanks a ton ..can’t wait for everyone to get a glimpse of what ur up to next (sic),” he wrote to Madhavan on Twitter.

Happy Birthday Brooo!! ☺️😎

Keep smiling like you always do 🤗#HBDNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/ImhljFv0AF — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) November 23, 2017

Happy birthday @chay_akkineni , have blessed year ahead :) — Hansika (@ihansika) November 23, 2017

The film, which is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has Nidhi Agarwal as the female lead. Baahubali music composer MM Keeravani will be scoring the music for the film.

