Naga Chaitanya and Samantha to get engaged on this date

Tollywood’s favourite couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will mark the beginning of 2017 by taking their relationship to the next level. According to latest reports, the couple will get engaged on January 29.

Some media reports suggested that Chaitanya has been busy preparing for the engagement and an official announcement on the same will be made soon. While most of the celebrities secretly date their co-stars to avoid media scrutiny and for various other reasons, Chaitanya and Samantha never made a secret of of their relationship.

Earlier this year, Chaitanya announced that he will be marrying Samantha towards the end of 2017. “The marriage will happen in the later part of 2017 sometime in the final months next year. We haven’t fixed a wedding date. We’re getting engaged shortly. My younger brother Akhil is getting married first,” the actor has said.

Earlier this month, Akhil Akkineni and his girlfriend Shriya Bhupal got engaged in a private ceremony at GVK House in Hyderabad. Akhil and Shriya have been dating each other for a couple of years now after they first met at an event. They told their parents about their relationship last year.

Chaitanya and Samantha, meanwhile, have been in a relationship with each other since 2009. While traditionally there are no female actors in their family, Chaitanya has no qualms about Samantha continuing to pursue her career as an actor after marriage. “I’d love for Samantha to continue acting after our marriage. She has worked hard to achieve her stardom. Unlike me, she had no family empire to back her career in Telugu cinema. She is a first generation actor in her family. Her struggle and success are far more admirable than mine,” he had said.

The couple seems to share a great understanding about each other at many levels. Samantha, meanwhile, had said that they helped each through their previous relationships, saying Chaitanya provides a great moral support to her. But, they don’t really remember who professed love first.

