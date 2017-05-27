Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu prove that a couple that works out together, stays together. Watch videos

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are lifting weights together, and yet again make us go ‘aww’. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are lifting weights together, and yet again make us go ‘aww’.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are the current it couple in T-town. They got a big break in the industry with the same movie – Ye Maaya Chesave, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. After that, they have acted together in three movies – the last of which was Manam. Initially the two were rumoured to be dating, and earlier this year the stars put the reports to rest. As Samantha said, “He put a ring on it.”

Watch | Chay and Sam lifting weights

Chaitanya and Samantha got engaged earlier this year. They have stolen the hearts of fans with their regular updates on social media together. In fact, Samantha’s father in law, Nagarjuna also shared a WhatsApp conversation with Sam and they seem to be quite affectionate. So, now the couple who club together, eat together and even spend lazy Sundays together, have added a new activity to their list — working out. That’s right! It looks like the two of them love lifting weights. Samantha took to her Instagram account to post two videos of both of them at the gym. Sam shared her video and wrote, “#fridayfeelings #90kgs @danieldmckee @strat_fit #i❤️toliftheavyshit 😎”

Chay, her fiance on the other hand had initially not allowed Samantha to post his video. She had to beg and force her lover boy to let her post this. Well, we are glad she convinced him. Look at the man! She captioned the video, “After much forcing and some begging I am allowed to post 😛 #161kgs #fridaylifts #hottie🔥 @strat_fit @danieldmckee.” We agree with Samantha, Chay is a hottie!

The couple have decided to tie the knot in October, and the industry is abuzz that the date is fixed in the beginning of the month.

