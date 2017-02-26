Naam Shabana: Taapsee Pannu shares Tamil, Telugu trailers, leaving fans asking for more. Watch videos

Actor Taapsee Pannu unveiled the dubbed trailers of Naam Shabana. Actor Taapsee Pannu unveiled the dubbed trailers of Naam Shabana.

Taapsee Pannu on Sunday unveiled the trailers of the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of her upcoming Bollywood film Naam Shabana. The Tamil version has been titled Nathaan Shabhana, while the Telugu version is called Nene Shabana. It is a spin-off on her cameo character in Neeraj Pandey’s 2015 film Baby, which had Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Naam Shabana is a special movie for a few reasons. It is touted to be Bollywood’s first spin-off and recognises the contributions of female spies of our country, who are chiefly sidelined in Indian movies.

While, for years, we have seen spy movies. They have almost always showed the sacrifices made by the male secret agents on the line of their duty to protect the country from internal and external threats. Indian films have rarely paid any attention to the service and contributions of women towards national security. Naam Shabana follows the making of a dynamic woman spy and her secret missions.

Going by the trailer, Taapsee is set to impress the audience with her performance in this espionage thriller after her critically acclaimed film Pink. The filmmakers are trying to cash in on her popularity down south too, where Taapsee kick started her acting career, before making it big in Bollywood.

Ennaku innoru paeru irukku “Nathaan Shabhana” Vandhu sandhikraen #NaanthaanShabana http://t.co/5F1LO3hNs6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 26, 2017

Mee andhari kosam #NeneShabana Vasthundhihttp://t.co/axSy6VmtmF — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 26, 2017

The film directed by Shivam Nair stars Taapsee Pannu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher. Akshay Kumar will be reprising his role as Ajay Singh Rajput yet again for a special appearance.

Manoj Bajpayee is cast as Shabana’s handler, while Anupam Kher has been recast as Om Prakash Shukla. Prithviraj is playing the high-value target that seems to be Shabana’s first mission.

Naam Shabana releases on March 31 this year, along with its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

