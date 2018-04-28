Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India trailer: Allu Arjun goes on a rampage

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India trailer: Allu Arjun plays a solider with serious anger issues. Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India trailer: Allu Arjun plays a solider with serious anger issues.

The first teaser of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India introduced us to the ever fuming protagonist named Surya, played by Telugu star Allu Arjun. He is always burning with an intense rage which is constantly fulled from his undying love for his country. The full theatrical trailer that was released on Saturday by the actor shows how he puts his testy personality to serve his country.

Going by the teaser we expected the story to play out on the volatile borders of India, as defending the country is the only thing Surya ever wanted in his life. But, the trailer reveals that Surya’s main battle is not against the terrorists at borders but against anti-social elements inside the country.

Surya gets dismissed from the army for being ‘out of order.’ And he returns to his civilian life with his ever towering rage intact. Judging from the trailer, actor Arjun appears to give lessons to Surya on anger management and how to live a normal life. But, Arjun’s counseling seems to have little effect on checking Surya’s anger issues. “Losing your character means losing your life. It’s like dying before actual death,” says Surya.

Next, we know, he goes on a rampage. He fights his rivals at traffic junctions, on the rooftops, on the countryside and even at a police station. “What do you want?” asks a visibly vexed villain played by Sarathkumar. “I want India. Give it to me,” comes a deep reply from Surya.

Anu Emmanuel plays the romantic interest of Surya. The film also stars Nadhiya, Charuhasan, Boman Irani, Rao Ramesh Vennela Kishore among others. Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam will also be seen in a special song.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is the directorial debut of screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi and it will open in cinemas on May 4.

