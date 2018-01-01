Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India teaser: Allu Arjun as Surya is ever fuming, watch video

Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India teaser is here Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India teaser is here

Tollywood star Allu Arjun shared the teaser, what the filmmakers describe as the first impact, of his upcoming film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India on Monday to celebrate the beginning of 2018. Earlier, at the pre-release function of his little brother Allu Sirish’s Okka Kshanam, Arjun seemed a bit cranky. He was not happy as his fans were continuously cheering and whistling while he spoke. And he also clearly communicated his feeling to fans.

Looks like Arjun was still under the impact of his Surya character from his upcoming film while speaking at the film event. The teaser introduces us to the ever fuming Surya, a soldier of the Indian Army. He seems like a ticking bomb waiting for somebody to push the right button so that he could explode.

“Surya means anger,” says the voice of Arjun Sarja, who is also playing an important role in the film but not seen in the teaser. The teaser gives away a few things about Surya’s character. First, he is angry. Second, he is always angry. Third, he is ready to die for the country.

The intense training that Surya gets subjected to suggests that he is aspiring to become the commando of India’s elite strike force, Paratroopers. (Have you seen Discovery channel documentary ‘India’s Paratrooper – Earning The Badge’?)

“Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is a movie title I’m proud of and I hope it also becomes a movie I’m proud of in my career,” said Arjun at the Okka Kshanam event. The film looks intense and promises a high-voltage action treat for the fans.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will mark the directorial debut of popular screen writer Vakkantham Vamsi. Anu Emmanuel plays the female lead, while Sarathkumar will be seen as the main antagonist.

It has music by Vishal-Shekhar duo and is bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar and Sirisha under Ramalakshmi Cine Creations. The film is expected to hit the screens on April 27.

