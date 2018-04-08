Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India new teaser: Allu Arjun fights for unity in India

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India releases on May 4. Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India releases on May 4.

A new teaser of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India was released on Sunday to mark the birthday celebration of its lead star Allu Arjun. The 40-second video packs a glimpse of an action sequence and a punch, which is a lesson on patriotism. Surya’s rivals invoke his South Indian identify to run him down. First, he punches the person in the face and beats down all his associates and goes, “South India, North India, East, West…we don’t have so many Indias. There is only one India.”

The Telugu movie star, who is celebrating his 35th birthday today, is playing a soldier in the upcoming film with some serious anger issues. A teaser that was released earlier showed clips of Surya’s intense training routines, including taking a beating down by his fellow soldiers.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will mark the directorial debut of popular screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi. Anu Emmanuel plays the female lead, while Sarathkumar will be seen as the main antagonist. It also marks Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Elli Avram, who has done a special song for the action film.

The shooting of the film is going on at a brisk pace as the filmmakers have confirmed its worldwide release on May 4.

Earlier, it was slated for April 27 release, which was also locked by the makers of Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu and Rajinikanth’s Kaala. After much consideration, the box office clash was averted with the Allu Arjun starrer postponing the release date by a week and Mahesh Babu’s film releasing on May 4. The release of Kaala, meanwhile, is uncertain, thanks to the date announced earlier due to the ongoing strike in Kollywood.

