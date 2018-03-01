Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India new poster: Allu Arjun rocks the soldier look

Allu Arjun plays a solider in his next Allu Arjun plays a solider in his next

Traditionally, filmmakers release the posters to ramp up the curiosity and create anticipation for the impending teasers and trailers. But the producers of Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India released the teaser first, which took the internet by storm. And on the eve of Holi, the first poster has landed.

The poster has been designed to highlight the best features of Allu Arjun’s Surya. Sporting a short crop, a small scar right across his left eyebrow, stubble, trimmed mustache, dog tag, round sunglasses, cigar in the mouth and bulging biceps, the filmmakers have nailed it in styling the Tollywood’s ‘style icon’ as a short-fuse soldier.

Even though it has come in a bit late, the poster nonetheless is impactful.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India will mark the directorial debut of popular screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi. While Anu Emmanuel plays the female lead, Sarathkumar will be seen as the main antagonist.

It has music by Vishal-Shekhar duo and is bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar and Sirisha under Ramalakshmi Cine Creations.

Two single tracks from the film were released in the past and have been well received by the audience. The shooting of the film is fast nearing completion as the filmmakers have confirmed that it will open in theatres worldwide on May 4.

Earlier, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India was slated for April 27 release, which was also locked by the makers of Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu and Rajinikanth’s Kaala. After much consideration, the box office clash was averted with the Mahesh Babu starrer advancing the release date by a week on April 20 and Allu Arjun’s releasing on May 4. Kaala will release as announced earlier.

