Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India live updates: Want to know what critics, celebrities, and fans are saying about the Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel starrer Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Vakkantham Vamsi directorial.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 4, 2018 11:58:22 am
Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India movie Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India live updates: The Vakkantham Vamsi directorial stars Allu Arjun, Anu Emmanuel Arjun Sarja and Boman Irani.

This week’s big Telugu release is Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. While we can’t wait to see Tollywood’s Stylish Star playing an Army officer who has serious anger management issue, the film also seems like an action film with a difference. Helmed by screenwriter-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India also stars Anu Emmanuel Arjun Sarja, Harish Uthaman, Thakur Anoop Singh, Boman Irani, Rao Ramesh and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Talking to Firstpost about Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, director Vakkantham Vamsi said, “It’s an emotional story of a guy who wants to serve his country at the border. His anger issues come in the way of his dream, and how he handles it forms the crux of the story.”

Follow all the live updates about Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, starring Allu Arjun, Anu Emmanuel Arjun Sarja and Boman Irani.

    Still on the fence about watching Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India? Check out the trailer of Allu Arjun starrer

    Sushanth on Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India
    Raj Tarun on Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India
    Thakur Anoop Singh on Allu Arjun

    Talking about his Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India co-star Allu Arjun, Thakur Anoop Singh said, "With Allu Arjun, it is amazing to see how he enjoys the stardom but doesn’t let it affect him. His stardom is the people around him. He does not speak like a star or throw aura like one. He is so normal."

    Also Read | Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India actor Thakur Anoop Singh on Allu Arjun: No insecurity or ego, he is a star in true sense

    Planning to watch Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India? Here are some reasons to watch the Allu Arjun starrer

    Allu Arjun

    Allu Arjun has never failed to entertain the audience and we don’t think this film will be an exception. While the filmmakers have not shared the details of what Surya will battle against in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, we gather from the trailer that it has something to do with defending the country.

    Action film

    Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is basically an action film, which follows Surya as he wrecks havoc at the border and inside the country. The trailer showed us Surya taking on rivals at a pub, inside a police station, on the rooftops and the countryside. The first teaser gave us a glimpse of the intense training sequences that Surya undergoes at the army base.

    Also Read | Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India: Five reasons to watch this Allu Arjun film

    According to the makers, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu is the story of Surya (Allu Arjun), who is an Indian Army officer who has serious anger management issues. Although he is a brilliant officer, when anger takes control of him, he is impossible to subdue. So, what happens to Surya? Does he get the better of his anger?

