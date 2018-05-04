Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

This week’s big Telugu release is Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. While we can’t wait to see Tollywood’s Stylish Star playing an Army officer who has serious anger management issue, the film also seems like an action film with a difference. Helmed by screenwriter-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India also stars Anu Emmanuel Arjun Sarja, Harish Uthaman, Thakur Anoop Singh, Boman Irani, Rao Ramesh and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.
Talking to Firstpost about Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, director Vakkantham Vamsi said, “It’s an emotional story of a guy who wants to serve his country at the border. His anger issues come in the way of his dream, and how he handles it forms the crux of the story.”
Talking about his Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India co-star Allu Arjun, Thakur Anoop Singh said, "With Allu Arjun, it is amazing to see how he enjoys the stardom but doesn’t let it affect him. His stardom is the people around him. He does not speak like a star or throw aura like one. He is so normal."
Allu Arjun has never failed to entertain the audience and we don’t think this film will be an exception. While the filmmakers have not shared the details of what Surya will battle against in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, we gather from the trailer that it has something to do with defending the country.
Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is basically an action film, which follows Surya as he wrecks havoc at the border and inside the country. The trailer showed us Surya taking on rivals at a pub, inside a police station, on the rooftops and the countryside. The first teaser gave us a glimpse of the intense training sequences that Surya undergoes at the army base.
