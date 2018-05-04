Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Planning to watch Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India? Here are some reasons to watch the Allu Arjun starrer

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has never failed to entertain the audience and we don’t think this film will be an exception. While the filmmakers have not shared the details of what Surya will battle against in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, we gather from the trailer that it has something to do with defending the country.

Action film

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is basically an action film, which follows Surya as he wrecks havoc at the border and inside the country. The trailer showed us Surya taking on rivals at a pub, inside a police station, on the rooftops and the countryside. The first teaser gave us a glimpse of the intense training sequences that Surya undergoes at the army base.

Also Read | Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India: Five reasons to watch this Allu Arjun film