Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India gives Allu Arjun his biggest opening, earns Rs 40 crore on Day 1

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India star Allu Arjun has much to celebrate Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India star Allu Arjun has much to celebrate

Allu Arjun has much to celebrate. The Tollywood star’s film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India has opened to good response at the box office, earning Rs 40 crore across the world on day one. Notably, this is the biggest opening an Allu Arjun film has earned, beating the record of Allu Arjun’s earlier hit Duvvada Jagannadham.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India had done considerable business even before the film hit the screens. According to media reports, the film earned Rs 103 crore with the sale of its rights. The theatrical versions for Tamil and Malayalam (including dubbing) have been sold for Rs 58.5 crore in Telugu speaking states and Rs 75 crore worldwide. Broadcast rights have fetched Rs 24.5 crore and music has earned Rs 3.5 crore. Notably the film’s Tamil version En Peru Surya En Veedu India has gotten a big release. The film was released in more than 200 theatres across Tamil Nadu, one of the biggest releases since Baahubali 2.

Helmed by screenwriter-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India also stars Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, Harish Uthaman, Thakur Anoop Singh, Boman Irani, Rao Ramesh and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is the directorial debut of Vakkantam Vamsi. However, he has worked as a writer on some of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu cinema such as Kick, Temper, and Oosaravelli among others.

