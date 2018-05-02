Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India: Five reasons to watch this Allu Arjun film

Allu Arjun plays a soldier in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. Allu Arjun plays a soldier in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was previously seen in director Harish Shankar’s commercial potboiler Duvvada Jagannadham, which released last year. This summer he returns to the big screen with a high-octane action flick Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. The Telugu film will hit the screens this Friday worldwide. Considering Bunny’s popularity across south India, the makers will also release the film in Tamil and Malayalam.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India also stars Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, Boman Irani, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore among others.

Here are the five reasons why we think Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is the movie you shouldn’t miss this week.

1) Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is the directorial debut of popular screenwriter Vakkantam Vamsi. He may be wielding the megaphone for the first time, but he is not a stranger to delivering box office hits. As a writer, he has whipped up some of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu cinema such as Kick, Temper and Oosaravelli among others.

2) Vamsi is a character-driven filmmaker, hence he has managed to create peculiar characters in Telugu cinema with his writings. The first thing that captures our attention in Vamsi’s upcoming film is Allu Arjun’s character, which is always fuming. Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India revolves around a soldier with serious anger issues and how his testy personality reacts to the actions of anti-social elements when he returns to civilian life.

3) While content is the king, let’s not forget cinema is an audio-visual medium. National-award winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi has shot Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. He has titles such as Udta Punjab, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Gangs of Wasseypur series among others to his credit. Music duo Vishal-Shekhar has scored the songs and background music. NSNI seems to be a right mix of content and presentation.

4) The important reason to watch this film will be Allu Arjun. The filmmakers have not shared the details of what Surya will battle against. We can understand from the trailer that it has something to do with defending the country. The actor has never failed to entertain the audience and we don’t think this film will be an exception.

5) Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is basically an action film, which follows Surya as he wrecks havoc at the border and inside the country. The trailer showed us fighting his rivals at a pub, inside a police station, on the rooftops and the countryside. The first teaser that released in January also gave us the glimpse of intense training sequences that Surya undergoes at the army base. Leading stunt master Ravi Varma has choreographed the action for the film.

