Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India song Sainika: A tip of the hat to the Indian soldier

Sainika is an aptly-titled ode to the soldier. Sainika is an aptly-titled ode to the soldier.

Sainika means soldier or strength. Allu Arjun’s latest single “Sainika” is an aptly-titled ode to the soldier. The song proudly proclaims “Ille India, Dhille India” (India is known for its courage) and the makers have cleverly juxtaposed a few images of real soldiers with the film’s visuals — making it a celebration of soldiers at the same time serving its purpose for the movie as a video. The film’s music is by Vishal-Shekhar and it does what it is expected to. This is the first single from the duo’s album. Another romantic single is expected to hit the screens in time for Valentine’s Day.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India stars Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel. The film also has a strong supporting cast comprising Arjun Sarja, R. Sarathkumar, Vennela, Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Thakur Anoop Singh and Boman Irani. The film is expected to hit the screens by April, however, the date of the same is not yet confirmed. According to the rumours doing the rounds, the film’s crew might look at releasing it slightly earlier to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth’s 2.0. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Watch Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India song Sainika here:

Naa Peru Surya is the directorial debut of well-known writer Vakkantham Vamsi. The film is produced by Sirisha Lagadapati, Sridhar Lagadapati, Bunny Vasu and K Nagendra Babu under the banner Ramalakshmi Cine Creations.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd