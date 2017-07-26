Naa Peru Surya: Allu Arjun to get a makeover for his role as an army man

Allu Arjun to train for a month in the US for his role in Naa Peru Surya. Allu Arjun to train for a month in the US for his role in Naa Peru Surya.

Actor Allu Arjun will undergo a special physical makeover during the course of month-long training in the US for his upcoming Telugu actioner “Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India”, in which he will play a military officer. “He leaves to the US this weekend. He will work closely with a trainer for month-long to achieve the desired body for the role. As a military officer, he is expected to look a certain way and be extremely fit,” a source close to Arjun told IANS.

In Telugu filmdom, Arjun is believed to be the first actor to sport six-pack abs. The source clarified he won’t have six-pack abs this time. “He is not working towards six-pack abs. The director wants him to look as fit as possible to able to do justice to the role,” he said.

To be directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, the film also stars Anu Emmanuel, Arjun and Sarath Kumar. Best known for his writing contribution to hit films such as “Kick” and “Temper”, this project marks Vamsi’s directorial debut. Bollywood composers Vishal-Shekhar will work on the tunes, while popular cinematographer-filmmaker Rajeev Ravi will crank the camera for the project. Tipped to be a patriotic action film, it will be produced by Sirisha Lagadapati Sridhar and presented by Nagababu.

The actor was last seen in the blockbuster hit Duvvada Jagganadham alongside Pooja Hegde. The film performed outstandingly well at the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh boxoffice and was also received well by audiences in the US. He played the role of a Brahmin cook in the film.

