Naa Nuvve teaser: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Tamannaah promise an engaging romantic film

Naa Nuvve teaser out Naa Nuvve teaser out

Telugu movie star Nandamuri Kalyan Ram on Monday unveiled the title of his upcoming film along with a teaser. The less than one-minute glimpse of Naa Nuvve promises the audience a feel-good romantic entertainer and charming performances from the leading couple, played by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Tamannaah.

Tamannaah plays the role of radio jockey Mira, who seems to have been under the spell of cupid for her entire life. And she is in love with Kalyan Ram’s Varun. Kalyan, we see is restricted to a chair with his mouth duct-taped for some unknown reason at a closed place, which seems like a landfill of old books. And there is also a shot of hero chasing a train leaving the station, which is a sort of time-honoured shot in larger-than-life romantic movies.

Composer Sharreth has scored the music for Naa Nuvve. The breezy background score and the song that accompanies the teaser lifts up the entire video.

The film has a solid technical team, led by director Jayendra. National Award winning cinematographer PC Sreeram has cranked the camera for Naa Nuvve. Jayendra and Sreeram have been friends for a long time and they also run an advertising company together. Writer duo D Suresh and AN Balakrishnan, who write under the name Subha, have penned the screenplay and the story. Naa Nuvve will mark their debut in the Telugu film industry. The duo has worked on some of biggest blockbusters in Tamil, including Ayan, KO, I, Velayutham, Thani Oruvan and even recently released Velaikkaran.

Kalyan Ram was last seen in Ism that released in 2016. Last year, he bankrolled his brother Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa under his home production banner NTR Arts.

Tamannaah is currently part of some interesting films, including Sketch, which will hit the screens this Friday. She also plays the lead role in the Telugu remake of Hindi hit Queen.

