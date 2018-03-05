Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-Tamannaah Bhatia’s Naa Nuvve to clash with Nagarjuna’s Officer

Naa Nuvve has created a good buzz already in the industry with the teaser that promised a feel-good romantic entertainer and charming performances. Naa Nuvve has created a good buzz already in the industry with the teaser that promised a feel-good romantic entertainer and charming performances.

Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming romantic drama Naa Nuvve will hit the screens worldwide on May 25, confirmed the filmmakers on Monday. It will be clashing at the box office with Nagarjuna’s Officer, which is directed by ace-filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Ram Gopal Varma had recently released the motion poster of Officer confirming that his most ambitious project will release worldwide on May 25. In the film, Nagarjuna plays a tough cop, who is said to be on a mission to save a kidnapped girl.

Naa Nuvve, meanwhile, has created a good buzz already in the industry with the teaser that promised a feel-good romantic entertainer and charming performances. Judging from the promo video, Tamannaah Bhatia seems to be in her element, while Nandamuri also promises to give an endearing performance.

The music by composer Sharreth is expected to be another highlight of the upcoming romantic film.

The film has a solid technical team led by director Jayendra. National Award-winning cinematographer PC Sreeram has cranked the camera for Naa Nuvve. Jayendra and Sreeram have been friends for a long time and they also run an advertising company together. Writer duo D Suresh and AN Balakrishnan, who write under the name Subha, have penned the screenplay and the story. Naa Nuvve will mark their debut in the Telugu film industry. The duo has worked on some of the biggest blockbusters in Tamil, including Ayan, KO, I, Velayutham, Thani Oruvan and even recently released Velaikkaran.

Kalyan Ram was last seen in Ism that released in 2016. Last year, he bankrolled his brother Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa under his home production banner NTR Arts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd