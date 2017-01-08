My role was chopped as I rejected sexual demand of a big star: Actor Archana

Tollywood actor Archana Veda. (Source: Facebook) Tollywood actor Archana Veda. (Source: Facebook)

From Archana to Vedha to Archana again, the actor who shot to fame with a supporting role in blockbuster hits Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and Nenu made a revelation that she was a victim of couch-casting by a big star in Tollywood.

She, however, didn’t name the star but said she had handled the situation “tactfully”.

“I pretended to be dumb and gave it back to the gentleman with my words. I spoke in a twisted and confused way and just evaded the situation. It was funny that a big actor asked me like that. Well, obviously a major part of my role was chopped because I didn’t agree to it,” Archana said in an interview with a Telugu film website.

Archana acted in many films as a supporting character, barring few lead roles. She worked as a second lead or did cameo roles in films with big-tickets stars including Jr NTR Yamadonga, Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja, Prabhas’ Pournami, Nagarjuna’s Sri Ramadasu and Balakrishna’s Lion. However, she also said in the interview that she got the offer of doing a song in Ram Charan-starrer Magadheera but she didn’t take it.

Archana acted not only in Telugu but also in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. However, the actor believes that she has lost her hope in expecting projects from Tollywood and had recently moved to Mumbai to find her way into the Bollywood industry.

Archana is currently working in a women-centric Hindi film in which she would be playing the role of a Kashmiri Muslim. The film will release by mid-2017.

