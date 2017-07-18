Mumaith Khan wanted for questioning in Tollywood drug probe, may be served notice on Bigg Boss Telugu

Mumaith Khan named in drug racket investigation Mumaith Khan named in drug racket investigation

Actress Mumaith Khan is among the high-profile names that surfaced in the latest drug scandal that has hit the Telugu film industry. The officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been trying in vain to locate Mumaith’s whereabouts to serve a notice for questioning in connection with drug racket, said reports.

The actress recently claimed that she did not receive any notice in connection with the latest drug bust in Hyderabad and she did not indulge in any substance abuse. However, it now seems like the officials were unable to issue the notice to her because she was not available in her residence both in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

According to media reports, the SIT officials were shocked when they came to know that Mumaith is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu. The show-runners were tight-lipped on the names of the contestants who will be part of the first season of the show. The first episode aired on Sunday, during which show host Junior NTR officially introduced the 14 celebrities who will be locked up inside the well-furnished house in Lonavla for about 70 days.

The officials are now contemplating to serve the notice to Mumaith on the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu, where she will remain confined until she is evicted.

Reports suggest that the SIT officials had plans to question Mumaith along with other celebrities this week. The formal questioning of the celebrities in question will start from July 19. The other prominent names in the list were Puri Jagannath, Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, P Navdeep, Tarun Kumar, A Tanish and P Subbaraju among others.

