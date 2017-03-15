Mohan Babu requests privacy for ‘sister’ Jayasudha after husband Nitin Kapoor’s suicide

Actor Jayasudha requests for privacy after the death of her husband Nitin Kapoor. Actor Jayasudha requests for privacy after the death of her husband Nitin Kapoor.

Nitin Kapoor, a well-known film producer married to actor and former MLA Jayasudha, committed suicide on Tuesday. Nitin was actor Jeetendra’s cousin. While the police reports suggest that there was no foul play, media has been buzzing with rumours about the cause of this decision. Mohan Babu, actor-producer and director, has now come out supporting Jayasudha’s need for privacy. His request came after rumours about Nitin suffering from depression began, allegedly revealed by close family members to the media.

He took to his Twitter page to share that he stands by his sister and hopes that everyone understands her position and supports her as well. He said, “Spoke to my sister Jayasudha. Heartbroken. She is devastated. Some media networks are giving out false news. She has requested privacy now,” and added, “I join her in requesting the media to respect her privacy. Praying God to give her & her sons strength. Dear Nitin, RIP my friend.”

Nitin Kapoor, who is also Bollywood actor Jeetendra’s cousin was apparently getting treatment at Kokilaben D Ambani Hospital. While initially, reports suggested poisoning, it has been confirmed by the police that he jumped off a building. He was apparently staying with his sister at Sea Glimpse Apartment in Mumbai. Neighbours did rush him to the hospital, however, Nitin did not survive.

Jayasudha and Nitin as a couple only attended important public events and were otherwise low-key. The actor who is well-known for her roles in the Telugu film industry has also won the hearts of many with her performance in Malayalam and Tamil industry as well. Her recent appearance happened to be in Sathamanam Bhavati, released in January 2017.

