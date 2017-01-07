Mohan Babu, daughter Lakshmi to be felicitated by Puducherry government

Manchu Lakshmi and Mohan Babu (file photo) Manchu Lakshmi and Mohan Babu (file photo)

Veteran actor Mohan Babu and his daughter Manchu Lakshmi will be felicitated by the Puducherry government, for their contribution to cinema and social service respectively.

The actor was elated by the gesture and shared the news on Twitter. “Being felicitated in Yanam by the Puducherry govt in recognition to my contribution in cinema. Humbled by their gesture. And a very proud moment for me as a father today as govt is also felicitating @LakshmiManchu for her social services. #ProudFather[sic], ” the actor posted.

The father-daughter duo on Friday attended a three-day event held by the Puducherry Tourism Ministry on the occasion of 15th Yanam People’s Festival and the 18th Yanam Flower, Fruit and Vegetable Exhibition in the capital city.

With a body of work covering over five hundred feature films, the actor had also received the Padma Shri for his contribution in the fields of art and education. Often referred to as the ‘Dialogue King’ of Tollywood, Mohan Babu is also an educationalist, who founded the Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust. It is said to be providing free education to the poor.

Mohan Babu had in November 2016, completed 41 years in the Telugu cinema. His contribution to the film industry was recently commemorated at the 63rd Filmfare Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award and an honorary doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley for his work in cinema and the field of education. Mohan Babu started his career as a villain and subsequently went on to play lead roles. He is also a successful producer with hits including Assembly Rowdy, Alludugaru and Allari Mogudu.

Mohan Babu’s daughter Lakshmi and her two sons Manoj and Vishnu are also in Tollywood. Her sons even started philanthropic work with their program Memu Saitham.

