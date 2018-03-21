MLA star Kalyan Ram: I have become a better person by listening to my wife

Kalyan Ram said he never really had a chance to fall in love before his marriage. Kalyan Ram said he never really had a chance to fall in love before his marriage.

As part of the promotional drive for his upcoming film MLA, Tollywood actor Kalyan Ram on Wednesday participated in a live discussion at the Facebook office in Hyderabad. Talking about his personal life, he said he never really had a chance to fall in love before his marriage.

“I was very studious while doing my engineering in Coimbatore. I wanted to get into films later but my dad was scared of me getting into production (of films). He took a promise from me to go to the US and finish my MS. When I returned, they straight away put me in films,” he said.

“My first two films bombed,” he recalled. “So I was too busy to survive in the industry looking for producers and films. And I started my banner (N.T.R. Arts). After I got success, my dad said, ‘your are getting married to this girl’.”

Kalyan Ram’s MLA, short for Manchu Lakshanulla Abbayi, is all set to the hit the screens this Friday. When he was asked what are the Manchu Lakshanulla (good qualities) that made him a better person, Kalyan said, “listing to my wife more.”

“I’m really a better person after marriage and all the credits go to my wife (Swathi),” he said, adding that she is also his biggest critic.

Kalyan Ram also assures his audience that MLA, which is set in a political backdrop, is an out-and-out fun film and they will really enjoy it.

The film, which is written and directed by Upendra Madhav, stars Kajal Agarwal as the female lead and also has Brahmanandam, Manali Rathod, Vennela Kishore, Lasya, Prudhviraj, Ravi Kishan in the supporting cast.

The recently released trailer showed Kalyan Ram’s character as a cheerful guy, who takes on big guns in politics. His short monologue in Rajinikanth style also struck a chord with fans.

Kalyan Ram is currently shooting for Naa Nuvve with Tamannaah Bhatia.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd