MCA box office: Nani-Sai Pallavi film collects earns over Rs 35 crore

Nani and Sai Pallavi in Middle Class Abbayi Nani and Sai Pallavi in Middle Class Abbayi

Nani’s latest release Middle Class Abbayi or MCA as it is popularly known, opened to positive reports. Despite releasing with other films, it has grossed more than Rs 35 crore after the weekend. Trade reports suggest that the film has taken a share of Rs 17.90 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

MCA has collected Rs 7.52 crores in Nizam, Rs 2.8 crores in Ceded and Rs 1.29 crore in Guntur. The total gross collection of the film in the Telugu speaking states is around Rs 27 crore. The film took a huge opening earning Rs 15 crore worldwide on day one. It also broke Nani’s previous best opening day collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and earned a gross of Rs 11 crore of which Rs 7.71 crore was the distributors’ share.

According to trade reports, the film’s earnings have seen a steady increase during the weekend giving the collections a major boost. The actor’s last releases Ninnu Kori and Nenu Local were also massive hits. Notably, this is the fifth film of Nani to cross the Rs 20 crore mark after Eega, BBM, Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori.

The film, which is directed by Sriram Venu, is also the second outing of Sai Pallavi in the Telugu film industry. Her spirited performance in the film has received a unanimous thumbs up from the critics and the audience alike. MCA is produced by Dil Raju and has music by composer Devi Sri Prasad. Nani’s next will be ‘Awe’ where he will voice the character of a fish. The actor is also producing ‘Awe’ which stars Ravi Teja, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and Regina Cassandra amid others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd