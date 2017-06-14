Manoj Manchu tweets he is quitting acting, deletes it later

Manchu Manoj to quit acting Manchu Manoj to quit acting

Telugu actor Manoj Manchu made a shocking statement on his Twitter page on Wednesday morning, just hours before the teaser of his upcoming film Okkadu Migiladu was scheduled to release. He announced that the upcoming war film will be his last film. In other words, he said he will quit acting for good after this film. “Okkadu migiladu and my next film will be my last films as an actor. thank u all,” tweeted Manoj.

As his announcement started to make headlines, he deleted the tweet in question. The reasons as to what caused the 34-year-old actor to make such an announcement on social media and why he removed it later, are not clear. Does it mean it was an impulsive announcement that he regrets? Or was he serious about ending his acting career?

Manoj is the younger son of actor Mohan Babu. The actor has been part of the industry since he was a child. He made his debut as an adult in Donga Dongadi in 2004. The actor has played the leading man in about 17 films so far. Even after more than a decade as a leading man, he is yet to make a mark in the industry. He was last seen in Attack, a political thriller, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film released last year to a poor response from the media and the fans and disappeared without making much noise at the box office.

Manoj Manchu’s tweet Manoj Manchu’s tweet

His upcoming film Okkadu Migiladu had created a lot of buzz in the industry with the intriguing first look posters. He plays a double role in the film, including as Velupillai Prabhakaran, the founder of militant organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam or LTTE. The film is directed by Ajay Andrews Nuthakki and is gearing up for a release soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd