Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai to be called Cheliyaa in Telugu

The Telugu dub of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai will now be called Cheliyaa; earlier the film was supposed to be titled Duet. Producer Dil Raju, who clinched the distribution rights for Telugu, announced the news.

In this romantic drama, Karthi will be playing the role of a pilot and will be seen romancing Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the role of a doctor. The shooting of the film was wrapped by December-end last year and the film is slated for a release in March.

“Just like in the case of OK Bangaram, director Mani Ratnam narrated the story of Duet at the beginning of the shoot and I loved it. I have decided to partner with the great director once again for this film. The film will hit the screens in March 2017,” Dil Raju had said.

Popular stunt choreographer Sham Kaushal had choreographed action sequences in the film, which were shot in Leh and parts of Kashmir.

The Tamil version is produced by Madras Talkies and the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, RJ Balaji, Delhi Ganesh and veteran Malayalam actress Lalitha in pivotal roles. Music director AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varman and lyricist Vairamuthu have also been signed for this project.

Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai, which means “breezy expanse”, is said to have been taken from one of legendary Tamil poet Bharathiyar’s poems.

Meanwhile, the buzz in the industries is that Mani Ratnam might cast Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan Teja in his next film. According to reports, the Telugu and Tamil bilingual movie would be a commercial entertainer. However, no official confirmation was made in this regard.

