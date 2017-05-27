Mani Ratnam’s next to star Ram Charan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Ram Charan may star with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam’s next. Ram Charan may star with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam’s next.

Grapevine has been abuzz with speculations of a possible collaboration between ace-filmmaker Mani Ratnam and Telugu star Ram Charan for several months now. The latest reports now suggest that the two are in talks with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the same project.

Aishwarya Rai made her acting debut with Ratnam’s political drama Iruvar in 1997 alongside superstar Mohanlal. And she never looked back. Her last film with the director was 2010 bilingual Raavan, which also had Abhishek Bachchan and Vikram in the lead roles.

Earlier, Charan had revealed that Ratnam was supposed to work with him in a film, which did not materialise. And they have been in talks ever since. Based on Ratnam’s advice, he decided to change his onscreen image and reinvent himself as an actor with last year’s Dhruva.

“Mani Ratnam told me once when we met. We were planning to work in a film but that couldn’t happen. Then he told me just one thing: ‘You are a big star and you don’t have to worry about the market too, then why do you think from the perspective of sales. My film with you will be a different film in your career. Though it won’t give you much collection it would surely give you a name. So think about the subjects you choose in the future projects.’ This was the seed he planted in my mind and maybe the seed is the reason why Dhruva came today,” Ram Charan had said at Dhruva’s success meet earlier this year.

Charan is currently busy shooting for director Sukumar’s untitled flick. The actor will be seen portraying the role of a villager in his next film. Charan is expected to be seen in a completely new avatar. Recently, he wrapped up a schedule in and around some scenic locations of Rajahmundry.

The film, which is tentatively titled RC 11, is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The star cast also includes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu among others. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music, while Ratnavelu is handling the camera.

After creating a lot of expectations with its trailers and music album, Ratnam’s romantic-drama Kaatru Veliyidai earlier this year opened to a polarising response among the movie goers and failed to live up to the expectations at the box office.

