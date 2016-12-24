Manchu Vishnu’s Luckunnodu to release on February 3

Luckkunnodu movie crew at the shooting set Luckkunnodu movie crew at the shooting set

After finishing the last leg of the shoot, Manchu Vishnu’s Luckunnodu is set to hit the screens on February 3. The film’s audio launch is scheduled to take place in January next year. Luckunnodu is a Vishnu Manchu romance and comedy entertainer.

The film was initially planned to be screened in January for Sankaranthi, but the filmmakers pushed the dates to avoid box office clash with heavyweight films like Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 and Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Dhee fame star Vishnu has acted in hits including Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam and Dynamite. This will be his third project this year. Hansika Motwani is playing the female lead opposite Vishnu for the third time after projects like Denikaina Ready and Pandavulu Pandavulu Thumeda.

Directed by Raj Kiran, who is known for his horror flicks such as Geethanjali and Tipura, the movie is bankrolled by M V V Satyanarayana on MVV Cinema banner. With this comedy entertainer, the director is trying a new subject. Luckunnodu will also be his third consecutive film with MVV Cinema banner.

The cast also includes Tannikella Bharani, Prabhas Srinu and Sathyam Rajesh in supporting roles. Atchu and Lakkaraju will be scoring the music of the movie. The dialogues and screenplay are given by ‘Diamond’ Rathna Babu, art and camera work is being taken care by Chinna and PG Vinda respectively.

Meanwhile, Vishnu is also busy with shooting of his next romantic comedy film Sarada paring with Sonarika Bhadoria. Anoop Rubens is composing the music and Brahmanandam will be seen in key role.

