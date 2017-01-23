Manchu Vishnu’s Luckunnodu preponed, to release on January 26

Vishnu and Hansika Motwami from Luckunnodu Vishnu and Hansika Motwami from Luckunnodu

Actor Manchu Vishnu’s action flick Lucknunnodu has been preponed and is all set to hit the screens on January 26. The film was earlier slated to open on February 3.

As Venkatesh’s Guru, which was supposed to release on the Republic Day, got pushed indefinitely. The Vishnu-starrer would be competing with Yamudu 3 (Singam 3 in Tamil).

More from the world of Entertainment:

Dhee fame star Vishnu has acted in hits including Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam and Dynamite. Hansika Motwani is playing the female lead opposite Vishnu for the third time after projects like Denikaina Ready and Pandavulu Pandavulu Thumeda.

The film has been directed by Raj Kiran, who is known for his horror flicks such as Geethanjali and Tripura. It is bankrolled by M V V Satyanarayana on MVV Cinema banner. With this comedy entertainer, the director is trying a new subject. Luckunnodu will also be his third consecutive film with MVV Cinema banner.

The cast also includes Tannikella Bharani, Prabhas Srinu and Sathyam Rajesh in supporting roles. Atchu and Lakkaraju will be scoring the music and the dialogues and screenplay are written by ‘Diamond’ Rathna Babu. The art and camera work is being taken care by Chinna and PG Vinda respectively.

Meanwhile, Vishnu is also busy shooting for his next romantic comedy, Sarada, with Sonarika Bhadoria. Anoop Rubens is composing the music and Brahmanandam will be seen playing a key role.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd