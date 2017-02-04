Mahesh Babu’s next with Murugadoss likely to release on June 23

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu Tollywood star Mahesh Babu

As the next schedule of Mahesh Babu’s film with A R Murugadoss is set to begin in Diu, the filmmakers have planned to release the film on June 23. An industry source revealed that the team is busy with its regular shoot and that no new date has been locked as yet to unveil the first look poster of the film.

The film unit had recently wrapped up the shooting in Hyderabad and after Diu, the team is said to be working in Mumbai for filming a major action sequence.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The actor announced recently that this would be his “dream project” with Murugadoss. “Above all looking forward to the release of #Mahesh23! My dream of working with the super-cool director @ARMurugadoss has finally come true!” Mahesh had tweeted.

The action entertainer is being shot simultaneously in three languages — Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead and Mahesh will be essaying the role of an intelligence officer. The movie is being made at a huge budget of Rs 100 crore.

Mahesh is in full form as the actor also announced that he has projects lined up with seasoned directors this year. Apart from working with Murugadoss, he revealed of signing projects with Vamshi Paidipally, Trivikram Srinivas and Koratala Siva too. Mahesh’s film with Siva is set to start rolling from November 9, most likely after the release of this film.

The actor is banking heavily on the four projects as his last film with Siva – Brahmotsavam, turned out to be a debacle at the Tollywood box office.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd