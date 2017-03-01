Mahesh Babu’s next with Koratala Siva gets new date, after Murugadoss jumps in

Mahesh Babu and director Koratala Siva Mahesh Babu and director Koratala Siva

Tollywood prince Mahesh Babu signed three projects this year and it seems there is a change of plan for at least two of them. Mahesh’s film with Janatha Garage fame Koratala Siva, which was earlier planned to hit the floors in February, has now been postponed to May, as the actor dates clashed with his film with A R Murugadoss.

It was in no time that the 23rd project of Mahesh Babu Siva became the film with Tamil director Murugadoss and the former had no option but to chart out a new calendar. The film with Siva, tentatively titled Bharath Ane Nenu, will start rolling from the first week of May. It is also likely that the release date of the film, which was planned for September 22, will get pushed.

The buzz is that the movie will have two female leads and Keerthy Suresh and Shruti Haasan are the frontrunners for the roles. The message-oriented film under Siva’s direction will be Mahesh’s 24th film and their second collaboration after Srimanthudu. DVV Entertainments will be bankrolling the movie. The news is that the actor will be playing the role of a chief minister in the movie.

There were also rumours that the movie will have many big-ticket stars along with Mahesh. In fact, Nagarjuna’s name had also been mentioned in this regard. However, director Siva had laid all rumours to rest by dismissing any such idea. “There are no fancy combos in my next film nor is it a multi-starrer. I request all of you to ignore all the speculations,” the director had said.

Meanwhile, the actor is already busy shooting his next film with director Murugadoss, which will release on June 23. The action entertainer is being shot simultaneously in three languages — Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on a huge budget of Rs 100 crore. He had also signed another project with Vamshi Paidipally, which gets the last slot among the three films.

