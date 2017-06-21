Mahesh Babu wraps up Spyder, begins shooting for his next Bharath Ane Nenu

The shoot for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project with Koratala Siva has commenced. The shoot for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project with Koratala Siva has commenced.

Mahesh Babu’s bilingual Spyder directed by AR Murugadoss is one of the most anticipated releases this year. The film which was initially slated for a release in June got postponed to later in the year. However, the teaser and its first look have gone viral on social media. According to reports, the second teaser of the film is expected to release on Mahesh Babu’s birthday – August 9. While the VFX work for his film is currently in process, the star is all set to join the sets of his next film titled Bharath Ane Nenu.

While media reports suggest that the actor is set to join the sets in the coming week, the industry is abuzz that he has already started to shoot for his next with director Koratala Siva in Hyderabad. The star will be playing the role of a Chief Minister and is paired opposite MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Kiara Advani. Actor Sarath Kumar has also been roped in for the project to play the role of Mahesh Babu’s father.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the makers are also believed to be thinking about giving the stylish star a makeover for his role. While he is working on Koratala Siva’s movie currently, his project with Vamsi Paidipally is also in the pipeline. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2016 film Brahmotsavam directed by Srikanth Addala.

He recently finished shooting for the talkie part of his AR Murugadoss film. Two more songs were expected to be canned. If not, it is unclear how the makers of Bharath Ane Nenu plan to give the actor a makeover. It has been a year since we last saw him on the silver screen. So AR Murugadoss project will be a big treat for his fans.

