Photo: On wife Namrata Shirodkar’s birthday, Mahesh Babu tells her how special she is in an adorable post

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been married for 13 years now. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been married for 13 years now.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirdokar’s wedding is nothing less than a fairytale. While Mahesh Babu has been shy about sharing his personal moments on social media, Namrata has done his share of work too by regularly posting things about their picture perfect family, keeping the actor’s fans updated. But today, for a change, Mahesh did something really adorable. On the occasion of Namrata’s birthday, Mahesh took to Twitter and wished his wife by sharing a family picture. He wrote, “One more reason to tell you how special you are! 😊 Happy Birthday to my love, my best friend, my wife ❤”

Mahesh and Namrata fell in love on the sets of their film, Vamsi, which released in 2000. This was Namrata’s third film down south and the first film with Mahesh. Since then, the two have been giving couple goals. Mahesh has made sure to have his family around during every important occasion of life. We have often spotted them together on film events and audio launches.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu had a good box office run with Spyder, directed by AR Murugadoss. This was the first project of the actor with the director and it also marked Mahesh’s Tamil debut. Now, the actor is prepping up for his next, titled Bharath Ane Nenu. The actor is said to be portraying a political leader in the film and hence, the next announcement on the film is to be made on January 26 this year.

One more reason to tell you how special you are! 😊 Happy Birthday to my love, my best friend, my wife ❤ pic.twitter.com/3eDQXoKDuF — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 22, 2018

After this Koratala Siva directorial, which also stars Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, Mahesh Babu will work with Vamshi Paidipally for Mahesh 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd